Door could be slammed on Florida vacation rentals plan

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A controversial measure dealing with vacation rental properties appears doomed, as time runs out in the 2020 legislative session. The Senate Rules Committee was scheduled to hear the bill (SB 1128) Monday, but bill sponsor Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, said the measure was postponed because he lacked the support necessary to get it out of the committee. The Rules Committee is not scheduled to meet again before the session ends March 13, and even if it does, it appears unlikely that Diaz’s proposal…
Restrictions placed on Franklin short term vacation rentals [Video]Restrictions placed on Franklin short term vacation rentals

New short term vacation rentals in residential areas in Franklin now have to be owner-occupied as the city juggles tourism growth and resident concerns.

Stay in an ark, tree house or general store at Kelly's Jubilee Vacation Rentals [Video]Stay in an ark, tree house or general store at Kelly's Jubilee Vacation Rentals

You can stay in an ark, tree house or general store at Kelly's Jubliee in Springfield.

A controversial measure dealing with vacation rental properties appears doomed, as time runs out in the 2020 legislative session.
Molokai considers bill banning all short term vacation rentals

Molokai is could become the first Hawaiian Island to ban new short-term vacation rentals, in addition to shutting down existing ones, via a bill that's already...
