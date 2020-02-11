Door could be slammed on Florida vacation rentals plan

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A controversial measure dealing with vacation rental properties appears doomed, as time runs out in the 2020 legislative session. The Senate Rules Committee was scheduled to hear the bill (SB 1128) Monday, but bill sponsor Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, said the measure was postponed because he lacked the support necessary to get it out of the committee. The Rules Committee is not scheduled to meet again before the session ends March 13, and even if it does, it appears unlikely that Diaz's proposal…


