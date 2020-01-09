Global  

Storm damage closes schools, delays Super Tuesday voting

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed today following deadly storms overnight. Wilson County Schools, which were already scheduled to be closed today, will be closed for the rest of the week, according to The Tennessean. Additionally, election officials have delayed the start of voting for Super Tuesday by one hour, to 8 a.m. Voters whose polling sites have been impacted by the storm can vote at Election Commission offices at either 1417 Murfreesboro Pike or 800 Second Ave. S. The start of…
