Tornado kills seven in Middle Tennessee, including two in East Nashville
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () An overnight tornado has killed two people in East Nashville and damaged dozens of buildings. The deaths are part of at least seven in the Midstate, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. The Nashville Fire Department is responding to about 40 structure collapses around town, NewsChannel 5 reports. In Nashville, the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. and traveled from Germantown, into East Nashville’s Five Points area and on to Mt. Juliet, The Tennessean reports. Mayor John…
A tornado made its way through parts of Nashville today (March 3) destroying local infrastructure and buildings.
Footage shows how the music venue named "The Basement" has been left in ruins.
The filmer explained: "The video was taken in East Nashville, TN, looking at The Basement East - a...
A deadly storm moving through Middle Tennessee spawned a tornado that touched down in Nashville Tuesday, collapsing buildings and shutting off power.
