Tornado kills seven in Middle Tennessee, including two in East Nashville

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
An overnight tornado has killed two people in East Nashville and damaged dozens of buildings. The deaths are part of at least seven in the Midstate, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. The Nashville Fire Department is responding to about 40 structure collapses around town, NewsChannel 5 reports. In Nashville, the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. and traveled from Germantown, into East Nashville’s Five Points area and on to Mt. Juliet, The Tennessean reports. Mayor John…
News video: 'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado

'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado 00:12

 A tornado made its way through parts of Nashville today (March 3) destroying local infrastructure and buildings. Footage shows how the music venue named "The Basement" has been left in ruins. The filmer explained: "The video was taken in East Nashville, TN, looking at The Basement East - a...

At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight [Video]At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight

At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people. Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city.

Tree and debris scattered across road in Germantown after tornado batters Nashville, Tennessee [Video]Tree and debris scattered across road in Germantown after tornado batters Nashville, Tennessee

A fallen tree and debris were scattered across a road in Germantown after a tornado battered Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3.

Two killed as tornado hits Nashville, collapses buildings; more storms are possible

A deadly storm moving through Middle Tennessee spawned a tornado that touched down in Nashville Tuesday, collapsing buildings and shutting off power.
Eye Opener: Tornadoes rip through Tennessee

At least two tornadoes tore through the Nashville, Tennessee area overnight, killing at least five and destroying dozens of buildings. Also, the coronavirus...
