Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Jacksonville tuk-tuk tour company expands with mobile bar and public art tour

Jacksonville tuk-tuk tour company expands with mobile bar and public art tour

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A local business that offers sightseeing tours and tours of local breweries is expanding her business to include a new public art tour and a mobile bar service for events. Go Tuk’n, founded in 2017 by Stephanie Dale and her husband Steven Dix, offer a variety of group tours, but they try to stand apart from the typical tour by using a special vehicle called tuk-tuks. A type of motorized rickshaw, tuk-tuks are used all over the world but are frequently found in Asia and Europe. Dale said her…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GQ - Published < > Embed
News video: Post Malone Breaks Down His Tattoos

Post Malone Breaks Down His Tattoos 06:39

 In Post Malone's first appearance on 'Tattoo Tour,' he said he might get a sword on his face. Well, he did and now he's here to talk about it and all of his other new ink. Join Post Malone as he breaks down all of his tattoos, from the Lil Peep-inspired one on his face to the first one he ever got (a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicky Jam Breaks Down His Tattoos [Video]Nicky Jam Breaks Down His Tattoos

Nicky Jam got his first tattoo when he was 10-years-old and unsurprisingly his dad wasn't very happy about it. From the tattoo of his mom on his arm to the neck tattoo he got when he was in Colombia,..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 07:48Published

My Sweet Art: France Gourmet Tour [Video]My Sweet Art: France Gourmet Tour

A local twist of French cuisine

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.