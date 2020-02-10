Jacksonville tuk-tuk tour company expands with mobile bar and public art tour Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A local business that offers sightseeing tours and tours of local breweries is expanding her business to include a new public art tour and a mobile bar service for events. Go Tuk’n, founded in 2017 by Stephanie Dale and her husband Steven Dix, offer a variety of group tours, but they try to stand apart from the typical tour by using a special vehicle called tuk-tuks. A type of motorized rickshaw, tuk-tuks are used all over the world but are frequently found in Asia and Europe. Dale said her… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: GQ - Published Post Malone Breaks Down His Tattoos 06:39 In Post Malone's first appearance on 'Tattoo Tour,' he said he might get a sword on his face. Well, he did and now he's here to talk about it and all of his other new ink. Join Post Malone as he breaks down all of his tattoos, from the Lil Peep-inspired one on his face to the first one he ever got (a...

Recent related videos from verified sources Nicky Jam Breaks Down His Tattoos Nicky Jam got his first tattoo when he was 10-years-old and unsurprisingly his dad wasn't very happy about it. From the tattoo of his mom on his arm to the neck tattoo he got when he was in Colombia,.. Credit: GQ Duration: 07:48Published 3 days ago My Sweet Art: France Gourmet Tour A local twist of French cuisine Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:00Published on February 10, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this