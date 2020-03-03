Global  

Tornado kills seven in Middle Tennessee, including two in East Nashville

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
An overnight tornado has killed two people in East Nashville and damaged dozens of buildings. The deaths are part of at least seven in the Midstate, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. The Nashville Fire Department is responding to about 40 structure collapses around town, NewsChannel 5 reports. In Nashville, the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. and traveled from Germantown, into East Nashville’s Five Points area and on to Mt. Juliet, The Tennessean reports. Mayor John…
News video: Two killed in East Nashville after tornado rips through downtown

Two killed in East Nashville after tornado rips through downtown 05:38

 Two people have been killed in East Nashville after a tornado hit downtown overnight.

At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people. Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city.

A tornado made its way through parts of Nashville today (March 3) destroying local infrastructure and buildings. Footage shows how the music venue named "The Basement" has been left in ruins.

A deadly storm moving through Middle Tennessee spawned a tornado that touched down in Nashville Tuesday, collapsing buildings and shutting off power.
At least two tornadoes shredded buildings across the city of Nashville and central Tennessee early Tuesday, killing at least seven people. The Tennessee...
