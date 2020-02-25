Global  

Here's why one of Pittsburgh's biggest law firms deploys data analytics for hiring and more

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
One of Pittsburgh’s biggest law firms is using data analytics to make better hiring decisions — and is extending the technology process to how it works with clients. Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC partnered with Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy to develop and run a predictive analytics project focused on lateral hiring and that experienced lawyer’s success at the firm. Pleased with the findings, the firm wants to do more. “We’re implementing…
