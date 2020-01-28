From the investing club at Notre Dame to a hedge fund managing millions: Here's how two 20-somethings are defying traditional stock-market logic in order to crush peers
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () · Dan McMurtrie and Alex Draime, co-founders of Tyro Partners, knew they wanted to start a hedge fund immediately after graduating from Notre Dame.
· Since inception in 2015, Tyro Partners has trounced the S&P 500's performance, garnering an 82.8% return with a concentrated, long-short, value-centric approach to investing.
·...