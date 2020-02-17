Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Ximen Mining acquires copper-gold property in Greenwood, BC from Saville Resources

Ximen Mining acquires copper-gold property in Greenwood, BC from Saville Resources

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) has further expanded its ground in the Greenwood camp in British Columbia - with the acquisition of a gold-copper property from Saville Resources Inc (CVE:SRE).  The project, which includes the past-producing Morrison mine, lies close to Ximen's property, 4 km northwest of Greenwood, and consists of six mineral claims covering 380.6 hectares, the firm said in a statement.  READ: Ximen Mining buys more ground near its Kenville gold mine project  Notably, it is just 9.5 km from the 200 tonne per day Greenwood mill facility of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM). Morrison, classified as a copper and gold skarn, has produced 7.15 kg of gold, 26 kg of silver and 10.7 tonnes of copper, while another exciting prospect on the new ground, says Ximen, is the Buckhorn deposit. This is a porphyry copper, moly, gold deposit and hosted in the prolific Quesnelia Terrane, where pyrite, chalcopyrite, native copper, malachite and molybdenite mineralization is hosted by a dioritic intrusion. Saville previously reported highlights from rock grab sampling carried out in 2018, including 4.57 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 6.70 % copper, 6.84 % copper and 4.44 g/t gold, and 7.14 % copper and 1.23 g/t gold, said Ximen. Elevated gold "These results demonstrate an association of elevated gold with high copper values, consistent with models for large copper-gold porphyry and related skarn deposits," said the firm. For the purchase, Ximen will pay 388,888 shares to Saville. It's a busy time for Ximen in terms of acquisitions. Last week, it bought more claims (107) near its Kenville gold mine project in British Columbia. And on Wednesday last week, Ximen announced the acquisition of two properties from Emgold Mining Corp, which are also close to  Kenville. The Stewart and Rozan properties consist of 60 mineral claims covering a total of 7,739 hectares, the firm had said. Contact the author at [email protected]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Company Creates 24ct Gold Bike Wheel That Costs £10,000 [Video]Company Creates 24ct Gold Bike Wheel That Costs £10,000

A company has created a 24ct gold bike wheel that costs £10,000. Made by Swiss brand SPENGLE, the wheel is the company's most daring project yet. The SPENGLE Gold wheel is built with 24ct gold leaf..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:56Published

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1.8m in broad daylight in northern India [Video]Armed robbers steal gold worth $1.8m in broad daylight in northern India

CCTV footage captured armed robbers stealing 30 kilograms of gold from the office of a non-banking financial company in Ludhiana, Punjab. Police said five armed men entered the premises at 11 am and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Xanadu Mines’ 117-metre copper-gold hit reveals new zone outside Stockwork Hill resource

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM) (TSE:XAM) has discovered a new zone of mineralisation outside the defined resources at Stockwork Hill deposit within the Kharmagtai...
Proactive Investors

Ximen Mining arranges a $1M non-brokered private placement

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) said Thursday that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of two million flow-through shares at a price of...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

prospectornews

The Prospector News @XimenMiningCorp Acquires #Greenwood #Copper-#Gold Property from #Saville - via @prospectornews #mining #investing… https://t.co/kayimUmt17 1 week ago

proactive_ca

Proactive Canada $XIM Ximen Mining acquires copper-gold property in Greenwood, BC from Saville Resources https://t.co/PR5qeBEJxi via… https://t.co/tMfOQqBuD6 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.