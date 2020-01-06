Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus could cost global box office billions

Coronavirus could cost global box office billions

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
"The Invisible Man" topped the domestic box office this weekend as the coronavirus epidemic revealed its effect on global ticket sales. The horror flick from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions grossed an estimated $29 million in North American theaters, marking the first hit in the genre so far this year despite a number of scary releases. Based on the H.G. Wells story that spawned several movies and TV shows, here starring Elisabeth Moss and directed by Leigh Whannell (the writer behind…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office [Video]'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office

The Disney animated sequel has earned an estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:04Published

'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film of All-Time at Global Box Office [Video]'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film of All-Time at Global Box Office

'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film of All-Time at Global Box Office. The Disney animated sequel has earned an estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office. 'Frozen 2' has..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Can March Box Office Survive the Coronavirus Scare in the US?

March will be a busy month for the box office as Disney, Paramount and Lionsgate prepare to send out major films like the Pixar animated film “Onward,” a...
The Wrap

ShowBiz Minute: Smollett, Armani, US Box Office

Jussie Smollett to make 1st court appearance on new charges; Armani holds runway show in empty theater due to coronavirus; U.S. box office goes "Sonic" again but...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tony_Szym

Tony RT @DiMartinoBooth: “The Global Business Travel Assoc says coronavirus could cost industry $47B/month. Airlines & package tour operators pa… 5 minutes ago

MMMagza

MoneyMarketingSA RT @ReutersAfrica: Coronavirus disruption could cost African airlines $40 million in revenue this year, a global industry body said on Wedn… 7 minutes ago

GlobalTimesBiz

The Business Source China is offering domestic and global airlines cash that could cover the cost for international flights in and out… https://t.co/z8ZcEADBiw 1 hour ago

ReutersAfrica

Reuters Africa Coronavirus disruption could cost African airlines $40 million in revenue this year, a global industry body said on… https://t.co/URfcZsxeLY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.