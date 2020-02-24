Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway snapped up Delta stock after coronavirus sent it down 20%**

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

**



· *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Delta stock during the coronavirus-driven selloff last week.*

· *The billionaire investor's conglomerate spent about $45 million on nearly 1 million of the airline's shares.*

· *Buffett famously said to "be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are... **· *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Delta stock during the coronavirus-driven selloff last week.*· *The billionaire investor's conglomerate spent about $45 million on nearly 1 million of the airline's shares.*· *Buffett famously said to "be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are 👓 View full article

