DBJ's Future of Health Care (Photos)

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Dayton Business Journal's annual Future of Health Care event brought more than 230 attendees to the University of Dayton Marriott last week. Diane Pleiman, president of Premier Physician Network, delivered the keynote address. Related: Industry leaders: Data innovation, cost concerns will shape future of healthcare in Dayton Panelists for the event were: Anthony Evans, president of Pure Healthcare; Gina McFarlane-El, CEO of Five Rivers Health Centers; Dr. Kelly Miller, medical oncologist…
