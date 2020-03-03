Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Frontier Airlines adds 2 new U.S. employee bases amid rapid route expansion

Frontier Airlines adds 2 new U.S. employee bases amid rapid route expansion

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Each of the hubs will employ more than 100 flight attendants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TSIUSA

Travel Solutions Frontier Airlines adds 2 new US employee bases amid rapid route expansionFilled with “must read” stories, industry… https://t.co/9QJJhVKgFe 2 days ago

ESealoverDenBiz

Ed Sealover RT @DBJmoney: Frontier Airlines adds 2 new U.S. employee bases amid rapid route expansion https://t.co/ELbKmH0C42 via @denbizjournal 2 days ago

DBJmoney

Monica Vendituoli Frontier Airlines adds 2 new U.S. employee bases amid rapid route expansion https://t.co/ELbKmH0C42 via @denbizjournal 2 days ago

exploreMeraki

Travel News 🌍 #Travel Frontier Airlines adds 2 new U.S. employee bases amid rapid route expansion https://t.co/NRh46WbQfW 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.