The week in bankruptcies: Remuda Energy Transportation LLC, Sherman FEC LLC and 4 more
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Dallas area bankruptcy courts recorded six business filings - including four with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended February 21, 2020. Year to date through February 21, 2020, the court recorded 69 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 19 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business…