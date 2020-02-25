Global  

Apple Launches 'She Creates' To Celebrate International Women's Day

RTTNews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
To mark International Women's Day on March 8, Apple is celebrating the achievements of women throughout this month by holding women-inspired special sessions at its stores. Apple stores around the world will host a series of over 5,000 "Today at Apple" sessions titled "She Creates". These sessions will occur between March 1 and 31.
News video: Barbie creates Dina Asher-Smith doll ahead of International Women's Day

Barbie creates Dina Asher-Smith doll ahead of International Women's Day 00:54

 Barbie has created a doll in the likeness of British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, highlighting her achievements in order to inspire girls ahead of International Women's Day. Gold medallist Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman in history, world champion, and four-time European champion.

