Coronavirus In USA Claims 6 Lives; All In Washington
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () The coronavirus death toll in the United States has risen to six, and infections crossed 100 as the outbreak that started in China continues to spread to more countries. All the casualties in the U.S. were reported in Kirkland, a suburb of Seattle in Washington. The first two patients died at Evergreen Health Medical Center, a hospital in Kirkland, while four other victims were residents at the
