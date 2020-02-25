Global  

Tornado kills nine in Middle Tennessee, including two in East Nashville

Tornado kills nine in Middle Tennessee, including two in East Nashville

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020
An overnight tornado has killed two people in East Nashville, Tennessee, and damaged dozens of buildings. The deaths are part of at least nine in the Midstate, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. The Nashville Fire Department is responding to about 40 structure collapses around town, NewsChannel 5 reports. In Nashville, the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. and traveled from Germantown, into East Nashville’s Five Points area and on to Mt. Juliet, The Tennessean reports. Mayor…
Two killed in East Nashville after tornado rips through downtown

Two killed in East Nashville after tornado rips through downtown 05:38

 Two people have been killed in East Nashville after a tornado hit downtown overnight.

Two killed as tornado hits Nashville, collapses buildings; more storms are possible

A deadly storm moving through Middle Tennessee spawned a tornado that touched down in Nashville Tuesday, collapsing buildings and shutting off power.
