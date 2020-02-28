Global  

Coronavirus fears spark 'panic buying' of toilet paper, water, hand sanitizer. Here's why we all need to calm down

azcentral.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Is Costco out of toilet paper? Why is water selling out at Walmart and other stores? Coronavirus fears have sparked panic buying.
 
News video: London shoppers cleared out of hand-sanitizer as Coronavirus scare heightens

London shoppers cleared out of hand-sanitizer as Coronavirus scare heightens 01:08

 Shoppers in Central London buy up stocks of hand-sanitiser gels and anti-bacterial products such as wipes as the number of UK Coronavirus cases increases to 39 on Monday (March 1).

London store sees empty shelves as locals stock up on essentials [Video]London store sees empty shelves as locals stock up on essentials

A Morrisons store in Wood Green, north London run low on supply of certain items as Coronavirus (COVID-19) fears heighten in the UK. Video footage from 3 p.m. on Tuesday (March 3) shows the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published

Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic [Video]Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Footage shows empty shelves in Sydney supermarkets after coronavirus fears prompt shoppers to stock up on food and essential supplies.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published


Coronavirus fears empty store shelves of toilet paper, bottled water, masks as shoppers stock up

With concerns of the coronavirus growing into a pandemic and shoppers stocking up, experts say consumers will find more empty shelves by mid-April.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus fears lead Holy Land Catholic churches to give communion by hand only

Roman Catholic authorities in Jerusalem have instructed their priests to give communion by hand only, rather than placing the wafers on worshippers' tongues, and...
Reuters

