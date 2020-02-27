Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential (TSLA)

Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential (TSLA)

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential (TSLA)**

· *On Tuesday, JMP boosted its Tesla price target to $1,060, the highest on Wall Street and 46% above where shares traded at Monday's close. *
· *Tesla shares gained as much as 8% in trading Tuesday morning. *
· *JMP also upgraded its rating of Tesla to "buy," arguing that the recent coronavirus-induced market...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Potential Pandemic Fears Led To Record Drop On Wall Street [Video]Coronavirus Update: Potential Pandemic Fears Led To Record Drop On Wall Street

The coronavirus outbreak hit Wall Street with a fierce blow Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published

Eerily quiet Wall Street as stocks take worst drubbing since '08 amid Coronavirus panic [Video]Eerily quiet Wall Street as stocks take worst drubbing since '08 amid Coronavirus panic

The fear of coronavirus has hit Wall Street in New York on Thursday (February 27) with stocks at the lowest since 2008. All three major US indexes are now on track for their worst week since the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets In Positive Territory

Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Tuesday following the overnight rebound on Wall Street amid optimism that global central banks will take action...
RTTNews Also reported by •Reuters

US stocks open lower after G-7 holds off on new stimulus

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street after the Group of Seven countries held off on giving the global economy new stimulus to help it cope...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential (TSLA): https://t.co/oNSwQ8TF4U 45 minutes ago

johnny_sharifi

Johnny Sharifi RT @businessinsider: Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential https://t.co/v1X… 58 minutes ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential (TSLA) https://t.co/mXvVpf4cSH 1 hour ago

15MinuteNewsBus

Business News Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential (TSLA)… https://t.co/i4FnVKXGm1 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential (TSLA)… https://t.co/acaQzQrpNJ 1 hour ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential (TSLA)… https://t.co/z5zJZuZm4O 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential (TSLA)… https://t.co/UXatoOzfo1 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street that thinks it could surge 46% on strong growth potential https://t.co/v1XDcR4g2O 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.