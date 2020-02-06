Google Cloud cancels biggest conference out of COVID-19 caution, plans virtual version
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Google Cloud has canceled its biggest conference of the year, scheduled for April at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, out of COVID-19 concerns. The company said in a release that the Next 2020 event will take place virtually April 6-8, the same dates as it was scheduled for Moscone, but will be rebranded as Next ’20: Digital Connect. The company will stream keynotes, breakout groups and “ask an expert” sessions with Google teams. Last year's Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco…
