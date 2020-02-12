Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Mortgage borrowers to see "once-in-a-lifetime" refinance rates

Mortgage borrowers to see "once-in-a-lifetime" refinance rates

SmartBrief Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
 -More- 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How and Why Do You Refinance Your Mortgage [Video]How and Why Do You Refinance Your Mortgage

It may seem complicated, but it's not. And it's real a money saver.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. mortgage rates hold steady near 3-year low

U.S. mortgage rates nudged up again, yet still remain near a three-year low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.49 percent for...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.