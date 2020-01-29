Global  

Fed Cuts Interest Rates In Emergency Response To Coronavirus

NPR Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Federal Reserve's move was unusual, coming between regularly scheduled policy meetings. Officials also left open the possibility of further cuts if the economic damage gets worse.
Fed Isn't Cutting Rates Now, But Headwinds Ahead Could Prompt Cuts

The Fed didn't cut rates, but it may be ready to do so sometime soon.

The Fed didn't cut rates, but it may be ready to do so sometime soon.

Fed cuts rates sharply in response to risk coronavirus poses to economy, markets

The Fed lowered its key interest rate by half percentage point in response to the growing threat the coronavirus poses to the economy and markets
USATODAY.com

Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate by half-point

The Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a half-percentage point in its first emergency rate cut since the Great Recession in response to the spreading...
Newsday Also reported by •Independent

zig726

Paul J. Ziegler RT @B52Malmet: In an emergency move, Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to battle coronavirus - what a telling, if irresponsible headline.… 4 seconds ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @STcom: In an emergency move, US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to battle coronavirus https://t.co/vCYvZvzPsx 6 seconds ago

linabelllllll

Linabel Zhao RT @Reuters: The Fed cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the U.S. economy from the impact of the #coronavirus https:… 6 seconds ago

DWorc

Claudio Borquez 🦊 RT @JWilliamsFstmed: "The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest ec… 14 seconds ago

groovereligion

GroovyBlurb!📰 RT @SkyNews: BREAKING NEWS: The US central bank has cut interest rates in an emergency move to help shield its economy from the impact of t… 16 seconds ago

Secti0n31

No One RT @JoelHeyman: Dow red on Fed emergency rate cuts to stop Corona Virus. Like, doesn't the public understand that low interest rates cures… 20 seconds ago

prosciutthoe

ethan RT @Reuters: BREAKING: In an emergency move, the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by a half percentage point to battle coronavirus https… 40 seconds ago

FreedomGaia

freedompeople RT @washingtonpost: Fed cuts interest rates by half a percentage point — the biggest cut since 2008 — in emergency step to address coronavi… 1 minute ago

