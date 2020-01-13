Global  

World Bank plans financial and technical aid package to help with coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The World Bank said it would announce a package of financial and technical support later on Tuesday to assist with the health and economic impacts of the global coronavirus outbreak.
