Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Mnuchin says supports Fed on rate cut move, says it's 'non-political'

Mnuchin says supports Fed on rate cut move, says it's 'non-political'

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said he supports the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, its first emergency rate cut since 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer: The Rate Cut Shows That the Fed is 'Very Concerned' [Video]Jim Cramer: The Rate Cut Shows That the Fed is 'Very Concerned'

Jim Cramer weighs in on what the emergency rate cut means for the markets.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:11Published

Trump Wants To Cut The Corporate Tax Rate [Video]Trump Wants To Cut The Corporate Tax Rate

On Friday, a top administration official said President Donald Trump wants to cut the corporate tax rate again.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Politics24x7

Politics Mnuchin says supports Fed on rate cut move, says it's 'non-political' - Reuters https://t.co/XnIWTFlK2L 24 minutes ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States Trump calls on Fed to cut rates fur… https://t.co/ywzyb5D7l2 27 minutes ago

commentoniowa

Comments on Iowa ⁦@stevenmnuchin1⁩ says supports Fed on rate cut move, says it's 'non-political' PURE BULLSHIT ⁦@USTreasury⁩ PURE… https://t.co/ptAK9kBePC 1 hour ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Mnuchin says supports Fed on rate cut move, says it's 'non-political' https://t.co/GhxGgHrGIN https://t.co/GIIcGAxQ3B 1 hour ago

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities Mnuchin says supports Fed on rate cut move, says it's 'non-political' https://t.co/LqGWeDN83K https://t.co/ytBcjCbKwd 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Mnuchin says supports Fed on rate cut move, says it's "non-political" https://t.co/QvNqrkJuAa 1 hour ago

SWIMKILLS

Omnes Sapientes 🏴‍☠️ RT @Fxhedgers: U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY MNUCHIN SAYS SUPPORTS FED RATE CUT DECISION dope 2 hours ago

breakingmkts

Breaking Market News U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY MNUCHIN SAYS SUPPORTS FED RATE CUT DECISION dope 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.