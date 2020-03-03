Coronavirus: what rights do you have if you can't work or self-isolate because of Covid-19?
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Up to a fifth of the UK working population could be off sick at the height of a coronavirus epidemic, according to the government, but rights do you have if you can't work or self-isolate to avoid catching or spreading the virus?
Workers told to self-isolate due to coronavirus will receive sick pay from day one, the Prime Minister has announced, as England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that a UK epidemic is now “likely”. Boris Johnson said people who self-isolate are “helping to protect all of us by slowing the...
Medical experts and the Government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four. As of 9am on Monday,..
