Costco is poised to dominate amid heightened panic over the coronavirus outbreak, UBS says (COST)

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Costco is expected to gain sales and market share as US shoppers stock up on essentials in anticipation of a wider

· Costco "is one of the better positioned retailers to weather any impact from COVID-19," the disease caused by coronavirus, and should manage through supply chain... · Costco is expected to gain sales and market share as US shoppers stock up on essentials in anticipation of a wider coronavirus outbreak , according to UBS.· Costco "is one of the better positioned retailers to weather any impact from COVID-19," the disease caused by coronavirus, and should manage through supply chain 👓 View full article

