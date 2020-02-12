Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Costco is poised to dominate amid heightened panic over the coronavirus outbreak, UBS says (COST)

Costco is poised to dominate amid heightened panic over the coronavirus outbreak, UBS says (COST)

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Costco is poised to dominate amid heightened panic over the coronavirus outbreak, UBS says (COST)· Costco is expected to gain sales and market share as US shoppers stock up on essentials in anticipation of a wider coronavirus outbreak, according to UBS.
· Costco "is one of the better positioned retailers to weather any impact from COVID-19," the disease caused by coronavirus, and should manage through supply chain...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 6 Ways to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak

6 Ways to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak 01:34

 With the CDC’s recent warning that COVID-19 will likely make its way into the United States, it’s important now more than ever to be prepared.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Mulan' May Suffer In China Due To Coronavirus [Video]'Mulan' May Suffer In China Due To Coronavirus

Disney's theme park business in China has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The company is preparing to release "Mulan" — its live-action remake of the beloved 1998 animated..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

How Much Will The Coronavirus Outbreak Cost? [Video]How Much Will The Coronavirus Outbreak Cost?

The human cost of the coronavirus outbreak in China continues to grow, but what will the economic cost be? China has the second largest GDP and one of the fastest-growing economies so the financial..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Costco runs out of "emergency food kits" following coronavirus outbreak

(Natural News) People are scrambling to stock up on emergency supplies as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S. – and now, retail giant Costco has...
NaturalNews.com

Dyadic stages bid to combat coronavirus via partnership with The Israel Institute for Biological Research

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is joining the campaign to eradicate the coronavirus by collaborating with The Israel Institute for Biological Research...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •NaturalNews.com

Tweets about this

erlorello

erlorello RT @businessinsider: Costco is poised to dominate amid heightened panic over the coronavirus outbreak, UBS says https://t.co/AhaI5sNvRt 39 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Costco is poised to dominate amid heightened panic over the coronavirus outbreak, UBS says (COST) https://t.co/QeHPUXN6tc 45 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Costco is poised to dominate amid heightened panic over the coronavirus outbreak, UBS says https://t.co/AhaI5sNvRt 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.