Pennsylvania now has the ability to test for coronavirus

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Pennsylvania Department of Health now has the ability to test for COVID-19 coronavirus at its lab in Exton, instead of having to send any potential specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine made the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon briefing with reporters, saying that the capability will radically decrease the amount of time that it will take for specimens to be processed and determinations made. There are no…
News video: Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania

 Pennsylvania governor says state has confirmed its first 2 coronavirus cases. Katie Johnston reports.

