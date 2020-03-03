Pennsylvania now has the ability to test for coronavirus

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now has the ability to test for COVID-19 coronavirus at its lab in Exton, instead of having to send any potential specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine made the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon briefing with reporters, saying that the capability will radically decrease the amount of time that it will take for specimens to be processed and determinations made. There are no… 👓 View full article

