Tourism experts are optimistic about Disney's new CEO. Some fans are not. Here's why.

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
When The Walt Disney Co. announced on Feb. 25 that CEO Bob Iger would be succeeded by Chairman of Disney's Parks, Experience and Products Bob Chapek, it left many wondering — and some worrying about — what that means for the company's theme parks.  It's a key question for the region, as Disney's Orlando theme parks are the largest cog of Central Florida's $75 billion tourism industry; Walt Disney World is the area's largest employer and it welcomes most of the city's 75 million annual visitors.…
Recent related news from verified sources

What Disney's new CEO means for Orlando's largest theme park resort

Bob Chapek's path forward likely will be monitored closely by the Central Florida tourism industry — from fans to experts to shareholders.
bizjournals

Disney's new CEO is selling his $3.5 million home on 20 acres in California — see inside (DIS)

Disney's new CEO is selling his $3.5 million home on 20 acres in California — see inside (DIS)· Bob Chapek became Disney's CEO in February, replacing longtime CEO Bob Iger.  · Chapek is selling his Ventura County, California, estate, listed at $3.5...
Business Insider


