Tourism experts are optimistic about Disney's new CEO. Some fans are not. Here's why.
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () When The Walt Disney Co. announced on Feb. 25 that CEO Bob Iger would be succeeded by Chairman of Disney's Parks, Experience and Products Bob Chapek, it left many wondering — and some worrying about — what that means for the company's theme parks. It's a key question for the region, as Disney's Orlando theme parks are the largest cog of Central Florida's $75 billion tourism industry; Walt Disney World is the area's largest employer and it welcomes most of the city's 75 million annual visitors.…
Through all of his many adventures, though, there’s one thing Mickey has never done: starred in his own ride-through attraction in a Disney theme park. That is about to change on March 4 with the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World...