The Fed just issued an emergency rate cut for the first time since the financial crisis — and it's a signal of just how desperate the US economic situation has gotten amid coronavirus
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () · *The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday to boost the economy amid coronavirus panic. *
· *It's the first emergency rate cut and the largest one-time cut since the financial crisis. *
· *The action shows just how big a threat the coronavirus outbreak is to the US economy. *
· *Read more...
U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time."
As the number of global coronavirus infections surged past 90,000, the US Federal Reserve made an emergency interest rate cut and financial policymakers from the... The Age Also reported by •Newsmax •RTTNews •bizjournals •BBC News
