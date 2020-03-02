Global  

The Fed just issued an emergency rate cut for the first time since the financial crisis — and it's a signal of just how desperate the US economic situation has gotten amid coronavirus

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
· *The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday to boost the economy amid coronavirus panic. *
· *It's the first emergency rate cut and the largest one-time cut since the financial crisis. *
· *The action shows just how big a threat the coronavirus outbreak is to the US economy. *
News video: Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell

Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell 01:38

 U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time."

E3 2020 Will Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears [Video]E3 2020 Will Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears

E3 2020 Will Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears The upcoming Los Angeles expo is set to take place from June 9 to June 11. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is monitoring the situation..

Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk [Video]Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an..

Stocks on edge as coronavirus spreads to at least 12 states

OECD warns the global economy could shrink for the first time since the financial crisis due to the disease's impact.
Coronavirus update LIVE: Fed delivers emergency rate cut as global infections pass 90,000

As the number of global coronavirus infections surged past 90,000, the US Federal Reserve made an emergency interest rate cut and financial policymakers from the...
