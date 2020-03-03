Ideanomics' MEG subsidiary to unveil 100,000-square-meter flagship sales facility in China Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) provided an update Tuesday on its partnership with the City of Qingdao in China and said its MEG Group subsidiary's ancilliary Qingdao Mobile New Energy Vehicle Sales Company, would open a flagship sales center in China’s eastern Shandong province. In a statement, the fintech company said the 100,000-square-meter facility in the City of Qingdao, will have a state-of-the-art sales and service center for new and used passenger and commercial electric vehicles, and on-site financing, insurance, and vehicle registration services. "In addition to generating many new jobs in Qingdao, our world class sales and service center will feature a full end-to-end customer experience with financing, insurance, vehicle registration, and maintenance all under one roof," said Dr Bruno Wu, who is the chairman of Ideanomics. READ: Ideanomics chairman Bruno Wu drives GPACA which is working to battle the coronavirus "With a range of leading electric vehicle brands available on site, from our manufacturing alliance partners, our fleet customers will enjoy a competitive buying experience which focuses on education, test driving, and flexible financing programs...an immersive environment unavailable anywhere else today," he added. The new center will take on the current vehicle sales and revenue activities at the site, which the City of Qingdao has committed to the Qingdao Mobile New Energy Vehicle Sales Company Ltd. Based on the company’s 2019 turnover, the company said that existing business is projected to touch one billion renminbi ($144 million) by end-2020, and grow to over 2 billion renminbi ($288 million) by 2021. The revenue projections for 2020 do not consider any reduction in sales due to the impact of the coronavirus. Once Qingdao is established as its hub, MEG plans to set up several regional EV sales centers to provide nationwide service. MEG's electric vehicle hub will showcase leading electric vehicles, to include cars, vans, trucks, and buses, and will incorporate social media in support of the marketing strategies of its EV manufacturing partners by channeling influencer and key opinion leaders. The company said its China-based partners such as People's Daily, Douyin, Tencent, and Kuaishou will help deliver “powerful campaigns” that will leverage the best of traditional and new media and help drive additional electric vehicle industry growth through increased audience awareness. In the past five years, the rise of influencer marketing has effectively changed the way brands communicate their message to consumers, said the company. Consumers and businesses alike continue to gravitate towards these platforms to consume news, gain product knowledge, updates, reviews, and recommendations. Chinese consumers rely heavily on the opinions of Key Opinion Leaders as well as their own social networks. “MEG plans to leverage these channels as part of marketing its Qingdao electric vehicle activities,” said the company. Ideanomics is focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing financial services and fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG), provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries, as well as financing and charging solutions. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources NA Proactive news snapshot: Ideanomics, Arizona Silver, Newgioco, Explorex Resources UPDATE … Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) provided an update on its partnership with the City of Qingdao in China and said its MEG Group subsidiary's ancilliary Qingdao...

Proactive Investors 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this