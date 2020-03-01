Here are some of the groups helping tornado victims get back on their feet

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Nashville’s tourism chief and Metro have released a list of agencies that can help with tornado relief efforts and provide places for volunteers to help. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out following the devastating tornadoes that hit our city and state,” Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all who have been affected. We are staying in close touch with the mayor’s office, our partners in the hospitality… 👓 View full article

