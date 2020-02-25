Global  

The 10-year Treasury yield falls below 1% for the first time ever as coronavirus fears send traders scrambling to safety

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The 10-year Treasury yield falls below 1% for the first time ever as coronavirus fears send traders scrambling to safety

· *On Tuesday, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to a new low of 0.936% as investors continued to snap up safe-haven assets amid coronavirus fears. It's the first time that the benchmark yield has fallen below 1%. *
· *The Federal Reserve on Tuesday slashed rates by a half-percentage point in an effort to protect the...
0
News video: Philippines: Church attendance hits low over coronavirus fears

Philippines: Church attendance hits low over coronavirus fears 02:17

 Fears over coronavirus outbreak keep people away from Sunday mass services in the country with the largest Roman Catholic community in Asia.

Implied yield on U.S. 10-Year treasury futures trading below 1% for first time

The implied yield on U.S. 10-Year Treasury futures traded below 1% for the first time, as investors grew increasingly unnerved by the spread of coronavirus.
Treasury Wine downgrades profit guidance again as virus takes toll

Australia's biggest wine company has downgraded its profit guidance for a second time this year, confirming for the first time the coronavirus was having a...
