Inside Oregon's COVID-19 operations center (Photos)
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () The Oregon Health Authority opened the operations center for its COVID-19 response to reporters on Tuesday. About three dozen public health staffers, donning red, blue and green vests, huddled at rows of desks in the Portland State Office Building in the Lloyd District, with a map of Oregon showing hospital locations displayed on a wall screens. There’s a planning section, operations section, finance section, the state epidemiologist, medical doctors, incident managers, health intelligence director,…