Five Points brought low by tornado, but vows to rebuild

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Five Points is not simply East Nashville's commercial district. It sets the tone for the whole neighborhood's identity, with dive bars and chic boutiques standing side by side. It is its own distinct blend of hip, edgy, artsy, eclectic and even a little odd, smattered across a mishmash of intersections that, in its own way, adds to the vibe. A tornado tore straight through the heart of Five Points in the darkness early Tuesday morning, destroying — for the moment — much of that hub. The community…
