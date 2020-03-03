Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it

Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The hand sanitizers on Amazon were overpriced. A Walmart this weekend was completely sold out. Only on his third try was Ken Smith able to find the clear gel — at a Walgreens, where three bottles of Purell were left. He bought two.

“I didn’t want to hoard,” says Smith, a retired biomedical technician in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. More is on the way, although it's not clear how long it will take retailers to restock.

Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

The alcohol-based gunk is convenient, but hand sanitizer isn't the best way to clean your hands. For that, soap and water still reigns supreme, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends first washing hands with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under finger nails before rinsing off.

If you're not near a sink, hand sanitizer will do. But keep in mind that it doesn't kill all germs, the CDC says. Read the label and make sure you're using one that has at least 60% alcohol, the health agency says. After applying it, rub it all over your hands until they're dry. Another tip: don't touch your face, since health officials say viruses could enter your body from your eyes, mouth or nose.

Hospitals are more concerned about a shortage of face masks, which people have also been snatching up despite pleas from health officials. Patient and treatment rooms in hospitals always have a sink and soap to wash hands, says Nancy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer [Video]How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

If you've been looking for hand sanitizer, you're not alone. Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in New York City, bottles have been flying off store shelves; CBS2's Nick Caloway shows you..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

Hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies clearing shelves across Tampa Bay stores due to coronavirus [Video]Hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies clearing shelves across Tampa Bay stores due to coronavirus

Worry seems to be spreading faster than than COVID-19 itself as store shelves across the Tampa Bay area are clearing out.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it

NEW YORK (AP) — The hand sanitizers on Amazon were overpriced. A Walmart this weekend was completely sold out. Only on his third try was Ken Smith able to find...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBS_42

CBS 42 Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it. https://t.co/Vkumjr24fU https://t.co/AE1IHxGVcQ 17 seconds ago

anewchicago

Ms Ingram RT @wttw: Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, accordi… 2 minutes ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/rspu5EDJPm Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it $WMT #WMT #Lifestyle #Health #Stockpricemovements 5 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it $WMT #WMT #Lifestyle #Health #Stockpricemovements https://t.co/PhaoVa2CBk 5 minutes ago

wmalnews

WMAL News Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it https://t.co/l7ZlOVDsaF https://t.co/97cdPhfgLM 11 minutes ago

WMALDC

WMAL DC Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it https://t.co/ibqbHEVFGi https://t.co/5rEV9lNAdA 11 minutes ago

wttw

WTTW (Chicago PBS) Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a yea… https://t.co/zeDJfzAB04 12 minutes ago

kytv

KY3 News Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it: https://t.co/4qr63NeCHo 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.