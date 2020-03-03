Global  

North Carolina's first case of coronavirus identified in Wake County

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The quickly spreading coronavirus has reached North Carolina via a Wake County resident who had traveled to Washington state. According to state government officials, the person, whose identity was not released, is the state's first confirmed case. The patient recently visited a nursing-care facility in Washington where an outbreak of the virus has occurred, resulting in multiple deaths. State officials said the person is doing well and is in isolation at home. In previous remarks, public health…
News video: Cuomo: Officials tracking down contacts of first NY coronavirus case

Cuomo: Officials tracking down contacts of first NY coronavirus case 01:57

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a female healthcare worker who traveled to Iran was the state’s first case of the coronavirus, and told reporters “out of an abundance of caution, we will be contacting the people who were on the flight with her from Iran to New York” and also the driver of...

