North Carolina's first case of coronavirus identified in Wake County

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The quickly spreading coronavirus has reached North Carolina via a Wake County resident who had traveled to Washington state. According to state government officials, the person, whose identity was not released, is the state's first confirmed case. The patient recently visited a nursing-care facility in Washington where an outbreak of the virus has occurred, resulting in multiple deaths. State officials said the person is doing well and is in isolation at home. In previous remarks, public health… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend