Philly is 'open for business' amid coronavirus worries, convention bureau CEO says
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () As the spread of coronavirus both abroad and in the U.S. continues to thrash markets and the World Bank signs on to pony up $12 billion to improve the international response, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau has a clear message for locals and travelers. “Philadelphia is open for business,” CEO Julie Coker wrote in a Tuesday afternoon email to the group’s members. Coker penned her message from a European trip to France and the United Kingdom, where the convention bureau is…
