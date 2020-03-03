Global  

Arnold Sports Festival cancels expo, limits spectator access

Part of the Arnold Sports Festival has been canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday. DeWine said the athletic competition will move forward, but spectators will only be allowed in for the Arnold Classic finals on Saturday night. The event's weekend-long trade show is fully canceled. The event was expected to draw 200,000 attendees to downtown Columbus and typically has an economic impact of around $53 million, according to Experience Columbus, making it…
