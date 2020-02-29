NC's first COVID-19 case confirmed in Wake County

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () A person in Wake County who traveled to Washington state is confirmed to have contracted the potentially deadly coronavirus, COVID-19, at a longterm care facility, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It is the first confirmed case in North Carolina. In a statement on the DHHS website, Gov. Roy Cooper sought to assure North Carolinians the state is prepared. “I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,”…
First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday. The patient is currently isolated in her home with respiratory symptoms. State officials are already in touch with those who have been in close...
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has reached North Carolina, and local health-care providers are preparing should the virus spread to Charlotte. Officials... bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times •WorldNews •CBC.ca
