NC's first COVID-19 case confirmed in Wake County

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A person in Wake County who traveled to Washington state is confirmed to have contracted the potentially deadly coronavirus, COVID-19, at a longterm care facility, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It is the first confirmed case in North Carolina. In a statement on the DHHS website, Gov. Roy Cooper sought to assure North Carolinians the state is prepared. “I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,”…
