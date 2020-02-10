Global  

National health insurance firm hiring in metro Phoenix

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is looking to fill 90 national phone sales positions in the Phoenix area. The inside sales agent positions will provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for Humana's Medicare benefit plans and specialty products. They also will handle inquiries and provide guidance to help new and existing Humana Medicare Advantage members nationwide to select benefits. The Louisville, Kentucky-based health insurer is hosting a job fair and open house on March 11 from 8:30…
