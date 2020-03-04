Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SC allows cryptocurrency trading, cancels RBI's 2018 circular

SC allows cryptocurrency trading, cancels RBI's 2018 circular

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a plea challenging the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) 2018 circular which barred banks from trading in cryptocurrencies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court allows cryptocurrency trading

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a plea challenging the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) 2018 circular which barred banks from trading in...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

IndianBackchod

Backchod Indian SC allows trading in #cryptocurrency, cancels 2018 ban imposed by Reserve Bank of India RBI. Traders now can can tr… https://t.co/UnyDQIDS5z 1 minute ago

NirbhayNehanshu

Nehanshu Nirbhay RT @Btcexpertindia: Breaking News Supreme Court allows trading in #cryptocurrency, cancels 2018 ban imposed by Reserve Bank of India RBI.… 4 minutes ago

HIRANDER_MISRA

HIRANDER Indian Supreme Court Lifts RBI Ban On Trading In Cryptocurrency much to the joy of crypto traders.… https://t.co/Hzmrb4P5UE 4 minutes ago

AnirudhaTaliyan

Anirudha Taliyan 🇮🇳 Breaking News !!! Supreme Court allows trading in #cryptocurrency, cancels 2018 ban imposed by Reserve Bank of Indi… https://t.co/x6JsMqmISL 6 minutes ago

m2_manish

ManishM RT @aparanjape: SC allows #cryptocurrency trading, cancels RBI's 2018 circular https://t.co/fSQrlcV2j3 6 minutes ago

risingspark

Rizwan Finally a good news, Supreme Court Lifts RBI Ban On Trading In #Cryptocurrency https://t.co/HiOEwHHnJm 7 minutes ago

mr_ano_nymous

Mr. Anonymous⚪ RT @avsviks: Now there will be new currency in India "Jio" currency .... 🤸🤸🤸 NDTV Profit: Supreme Court allows trading in cryptocurrency,… 9 minutes ago

acetylcholinee

Dr Cryptologist SC allows cryptocurrency trading, cancels RBI's 2018 circular https://t.co/NsT9bwLU0x via @timesofindia 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.