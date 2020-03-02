Global  

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 28

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
16 Italian nationals in India have tested positive for Covid-19.a
Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 28 - health minister

Sixteen Italian nationals in India have tested positive for coronavirus, New Delhi's health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of cases in the...
Reuters

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel: We are keeping a tab on Coronavirus

The rapid spread of the deadly Coronavirus across the globe and fresh cases being detected in India has got the BCCI a bit worried. The Indian cricket board is...
Mid-Day


