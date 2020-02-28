Haydale Graphene surges as nano-platelets incorporated into new graphene face mask

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC's (LON:HAYD) graphene nano-platelets have been incorporated into a cosmetic face mask recently launched by South Korean firm iCraft. The company said the masks will utilise the thermal and electrical conductivity of graphene to help the skin absorb its contents. READ: Haydale Graphene up as it wins gig with English Institute for Sport Haydale added that while the initial volume of graphene required to meet early stage demand "may not be significant", the deal marked "a significant step-change in the use of the material, which is now being used in applications that directly touch the skin". The firm also said that iCraft has signed supply contracts for the face mask with two brands and was currently working with additional companies to introduce the product into their own ranges. "Following significant research and development, it is great to see a graphene-based product launched for the health and beauty sector", said Haydale chief executive Keith Broadbent. "Working alongside iCraft, we anticipate a number of graphene enhanced products will now be launched both in the cosmetic market and in the wider fight against counterfeit goods", he added. The news sent the shares 8% higher to 1.7p in early deals on Wednesday.


