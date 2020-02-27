Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > John McEnroe, in Boston, talks tennis culture, Laver Cup and social media

John McEnroe, in Boston, talks tennis culture, Laver Cup and social media

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
John McEnroe is looking for his first win when the Laver Cup tournament comes to Boston this September. In an interview in Boston Tuesday to promote the event, the longtime New Yorker acknowledged that Boston fans love a good sporting event, too. He’s hopeful those fans will bring a lot of energy to the Laver Cup, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at TD Garden, which McEnroe called "an amazing facility." This is the second time the annual tournament is taking place in the U.S. Chicago hosted in 2018.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: This Day in History: The Boston Massacre

This Day in History: The Boston Massacre 00:58

 This Day in History: The Boston Massacre March 5, 1770 A skirmish in front of the Boston Custom house between British soldiers and angry colonists ends in bloody violence after the troops open fire on the crowd. Three Americans were killed instantly and several other men eventually died from their...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Federer Excited To Play In Boston For Laver Cup 2020 [Video]Roger Federer Excited To Play In Boston For Laver Cup 2020

Roger Federer can’t wait to visit Boston for the first time this fall. Tickets for the Laver Cup, which will feature the 20-time Grand Slam champion and other greats of men’s tennis at the TD..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published

People are losing their minds over photos of John C. Reilly's hot son [Video]People are losing their minds over photos of John C. Reilly's hot son

This is John C. Reilly — you may know him from cult hits like “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers”. And this beautiful boy is his son, Leo Reilly. Leo has been forging a successful career..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Federer confirmed for 2020 Laver Cup: It's going to be unreal

Despite being out with a long-term injury, Roger Federer is already making plans for his return by signing up for the 2020 Laver Cup in Boston.
News24


Tweets about this

LauraAlix

Laura Alix RT @hilarysburns: My interview with John McEnroe is up - we chatted about tennis culture, @LaverCup and social media (he calls himself a di… 1 week ago

hilarysburns

Hilary Burns My interview with John McEnroe is up - we chatted about tennis culture, @LaverCup and social media (he calls himsel… https://t.co/Jlk3JVqMS3 1 week ago

hilarysburns

Hilary Burns RT @BosBizDon: "I'm not on social media... There's been times where I've been tempted to comment on something, but I think it's better to c… 1 week ago

eDougBanks

Doug Banks Tennis, for young women, says John McEnroe, is "way better than basketball or even soccer. You see them battling ov… https://t.co/272kSrvN5r 1 week ago

HeyRatty

Ratty John McEnroe, in #Boston, talks tennis culture, #LaverCup and social media https://t.co/u142F8S3gN by @hilarysburns 1 week ago

mattliptak

Matthew Liptak John McEnroe, in Boston, talks tennis culture, Laver Cup and social media https://t.co/ThCHuuDzSc 1 week ago

BosBizDon

Don Seiffert "I'm not on social media... There's been times where I've been tempted to comment on something, but I think it's be… https://t.co/gG6wwN3eRA 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.