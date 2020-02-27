John McEnroe, in Boston, talks tennis culture, Laver Cup and social media
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () John McEnroe is looking for his first win when the Laver Cup tournament comes to Boston this September. In an interview in Boston Tuesday to promote the event, the longtime New Yorker acknowledged that Boston fans love a good sporting event, too. He’s hopeful those fans will bring a lot of energy to the Laver Cup, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at TD Garden, which McEnroe called "an amazing facility." This is the second time the annual tournament is taking place in the U.S. Chicago hosted in 2018.…
