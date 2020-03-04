Cabinet approves mega merger of public sector banks, to come into effect from April 1

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 4) approved the mega consolidation of ten Public Sector Banks into four, including the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank. 👓 View full article

