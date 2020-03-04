Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cabinet approves mega merger of public sector banks, to come into effect from April 1

Cabinet approves mega merger of public sector banks, to come into effect from April 1

Zee News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 4) approved the mega consolidation of ten Public Sector Banks into four, including the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Crisis hits Yes Bank: Shares fall by 83%, Withdrawl limit capped at Rs.50,000 | Oneindia News

Crisis hits Yes Bank: Shares fall by 83%, Withdrawl limit capped at Rs.50,000 | Oneindia News 03:51

 YES BANK PLUNGED A DAY AFTER THE GOVERNMENT IMPOSED A WITHDRAWAL LIMIT OF RS 50,000 ON ITS ACCOUNT HOLDERS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS TILL APRIL 3, AND THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA SUSPENDED THE PRIVATE SECTOR LENDER'S BOARD FOR A PERIOD OF 30 DAYS "OWING TO SERIOUS DETERIORATION IN THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus [Video]Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus

The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges [Video]ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saying ‘Yes’ to bailout

Though an interesting outcome of the Yes Bank fiasco is the acknowledgement of the role of public sector banks, with the State Bank of India (SBI) hav
Hindu

Public sector bank mergers get approval

The merger of public sector banks (PSBs) will become effective from April 1, 2020, with the Cabinet giving nod to the proposal on Wednesday.The consol
Hindu


Tweets about this

AVJacobR

Jacob Ramirez 10 PSBs to soon turn into four mega banks, gets cabinet nod https://t.co/bpMke4mDFb via @khare_rakesh1 2 days ago

EducationBro

EducationBro Cabinet approves merger of 10 Public Sector Banks PSBs with effect from 1st April 2020 | #EducationBro 👉 Cabinet ap… https://t.co/9Ep8w7m7W5 6 days ago

MahaBJPMinority

MahaBJPMinority RT @zahidpatka: #NewIndia PM @narendramodi Ji Cabinet approves mega-merger of 10 state-run banks into 4 larger PSBs @nsitharaman Ji said t… 6 days ago

riteshranjanbjp

Ritesh Ranjan RT @BJPLive: Cabinet approves mega-merger of 10 state-run banks into 4 larger PSBs https://t.co/zH1yuh3AzH #BJPNewsTrack 6 days ago

Sumitrabjp

@BJP Sumitra dahiya Cabinet approves mega-merger of 10 state-run banks into 4 larger PSBs https://t.co/bsVST5Yxfi https://t.co/B2nJ17giX2 1 week ago

jataniabharat

bharatjatania Nic madam ji feeling proud of honorable menester smt nirmalasitharaman ji bharat Mata kee jay ho jay ho jay ho jay.… https://t.co/nrW1ZxDvSP 1 week ago

laadravee

Ravi Lad Cabinet approves mega-merger of 10 state-run banks into 4 larger PSBs https://t.co/2eeTv5wye3 https://t.co/7oOkocfdmt 1 week ago

krtiwari2004

Kamalaprasad Cabinet approves mega-merger of 10 state-run banks into 4 larger PSBs https://t.co/2sgLVgfQ0f https://t.co/duIwo5Yf81 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.