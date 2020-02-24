Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > The coronavirus and its potential impact on your business contracts

The coronavirus and its potential impact on your business contracts

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus slowly creeps toward America and into our economic lives, it is worthwhile to pause and consider the potential impact of an epidemic on the contractual relationships that govern our businesses. Philadelphia can learn lessons from its own epidemic history. The little remembered 1918 Spanish flu pandemic killed thousands in Philadelphia in a matter of weeks. It infected tens of thousands, paralyzed municipal government, and shut down commerce. Similarly, efforts across the globe…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Potential Virus Impact on Omaha Tourism [Video]Potential Virus Impact on Omaha Tourism

How it could impact Omaha's busy spring event season.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 00:52Published

Financial expert speaks on economic impact of coronavirus [Video]Financial expert speaks on economic impact of coronavirus

Financial analyst Dennis Brewster talks to 10News about the global economic impact the coronavirus is having.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Van Hollen responds to fears that coronavirus has 'potential to cripple small businesses'

Baltimore County business owners told U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen they are concerned about the impact of the novel coronavirus as the disease continues to spread...
bizjournals

Kohl's sees little impact of coronavirus outbreak, but retailer monitoring situation

Kohl’s Corp. says it is actively monitoring the coronavirus outbreak that appeared in late 2019 to manage any disruptions in its supply chain. The retailer...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

davidvdr

David van der Roest RT @aras_plm: Is your #PLM system prepared for the potential impact of unpredictable external events? Check out Bruce Bookbinder's latest b… 1 hour ago

peterkford

Peter Jackson All the bravado from youngsters dismissing the potential impact of Coronavirus .. these are the same people who'll… https://t.co/SJJuDxko2M 1 hour ago

Younique_ala_M

Younique a'la M RT @pacificu: We continue to actively monitor the coronavirus outbreak and its potential impact on operations. But the advice hasn't change… 2 hours ago

FlynnZito

Flynn Zito Capital Management, LLC (WATCH) The potential pandemic impact on the Global Economy and your money. Doug Flynn, CFP w/ @ShaunKraisman and… https://t.co/L1RDpjuZQx 2 hours ago

WCSlaw

Wright, Constable & Skeen With the news of the #Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US, combined with the financial impact that is making news head… https://t.co/pE5jMWZ3RD 3 hours ago

alisonhuntter

Alison Hunter✨ RT @MacRoberts: Is your business prepared to deal with the potential impact of coronavirus? Our short guide outlines the key points #employ… 4 hours ago

UCFComSci

UCF Computer Science RT @UCFNRSE: With Spring Break around the corner, it's important for travelers to be mindful of COVID-19 & its potential impact on your pla… 4 hours ago

MonmouthArts

Monmouth Arts @NJArtsCouncil has put together a number of resources for preparing your organization for the potential impact of t… https://t.co/bWpc661ZL4 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.