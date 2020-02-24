The coronavirus and its potential impact on your business contracts

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

As the coronavirus slowly creeps toward America and into our economic lives, it is worthwhile to pause and consider the potential impact of an epidemic on the contractual relationships that govern our businesses. Philadelphia can learn lessons from its own epidemic history. The little remembered 1918 Spanish flu pandemic killed thousands in Philadelphia in a matter of weeks. It infected tens of thousands, paralyzed municipal government, and shut down commerce. Similarly, efforts across the globe… 👓 View full article

