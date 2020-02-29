Global  

Aflac says Japanese call center employee has coronavirus

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Georgia-based insurance giant Aflac Inc. reported Wednesday that an employee at a Kobe City, Japan, call center of its subsidiary Aflac Life Insurance Japan has been identified as infected with the new coronavirus. The employee was found to have been infected "after attending an event in Osaka where multiple participants also contracted the virus," Aflac Life Insurance Japan reported. "The temporary staff employee had no face-to-face interactions with customers. Kobe call center operations remain…
