World Bank Announces $12 Bln Support To Fight Coronavirus
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () The World Bank announced an emergency package of $12 billion to support countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. The world Bank aid comes at a time the deadly virus spread to more than 70 countries with 92,000 cases of infection and over 3000 deaths. Infections and deaths are slowing down in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, where a fall in fresh
U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
AID AVAILABLE: The World Bank announced Tuesday that it is making $12 billion available to provide immediate support to low-income countries dealing with the... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Japan Today
Tweets about this
Mr. Impossible World Bank Group Announces Up to $12 Billion Immediate Support for COVID-19 Country Response https://t.co/urLbnyxyu5 via @WorldBank3 minutes ago
Nazeef Sa'id Wambai RT @muhammadpate: World Bank Group Announces Up to $12 Billion Immediate Support for COVID-19 Country Response https://t.co/bPZMZ9YWxH vi… 6 minutes ago
Md Afsar Ahmed World Bank Group announces up to $12 billion immediate support for COVID-19 country response @worldbank… https://t.co/UvuSVz1yls 6 minutes ago