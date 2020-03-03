Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > World Bank Announces $12 Bln Support To Fight Coronavirus

World Bank Announces $12 Bln Support To Fight Coronavirus

RTTNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The World Bank announced an emergency package of $12 billion to support countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. The world Bank aid comes at a time the deadly virus spread to more than 70 countries with 92,000 cases of infection and over 3000 deaths. Infections and deaths are slowing down in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, where a fall in fresh
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom 02:17

 U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 symptoms and precautions explained [Video]Covid-19 symptoms and precautions explained

WORLD — Here's a list of symptoms of the virus and precautions people can take in order to better protect themselves as the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world. Initial symptoms..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:43Published

Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus [Video]Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

BEIJING — Some great news coming out of China amid the whole Wuhan virus debacle. Chinese manufacturing activity plummeted at a record rate in February, while the boys in Beijing were lying to the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus oubreak: Coronavirus oubreak: World Bank announces up to USD 12 billion as emergency aid

As coronavirus reaches more than 60 countries, the World Bank Group has pledged to make available an initial package of up to USD 12 billion to assist countries...
Mid-Day

The impact of spreading virus on businesses and economy

AID AVAILABLE: The World Bank announced Tuesday that it is making $12 billion available to provide immediate support to low-income countries dealing with the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this

MrImpossible12

Mr. Impossible World Bank Group Announces Up to $12 Billion Immediate Support for COVID-19 Country Response https://t.co/urLbnyxyu5 via @WorldBank 3 minutes ago

Nazeef_SW

Nazeef Sa'id Wambai RT @muhammadpate: World Bank Group Announces Up to $12 Billion Immediate Support for COVID-19 Country Response https://t.co/bPZMZ9YWxH vi… 6 minutes ago

MdAfsarAhmed12

Md Afsar Ahmed World Bank Group announces up to $12 billion immediate support for COVID-19 country response @worldbank… https://t.co/UvuSVz1yls 6 minutes ago

JulesEvans11

Jules Evans RT @JeremyFarrar: This is a remarkable and unprecedented move by the World Bank @WorldBank – and one which will make a huge difference to t… 15 minutes ago

smallbustips

SmallBusTips World Bank Group Announces Up to $12 Billion Immediate Support for COVID-19 Country Response https://t.co/yBX1VFbNBY #covid19 19 minutes ago

JohnDoe47564694

John Doe RT @WorldBank: BREAKING: The @WorldBank Group is providing up to $12 billion in immediate support for countries coping with the health and… 20 minutes ago

KevinHope4

Kevin Hope World Bank Group announces up to $12 billion immediate support for COVID-19 country response @worldbank https://t.co/EVYRjlbUJ0 21 minutes ago

bprophetable

💧Bprophetable ⧖ RT @WorldBank: Up to $12 billion to help countries respond to #COVID19. Learn more about how the @WorldBank Group is supporting the global… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.