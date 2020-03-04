Amazon Employee In Seattle Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports citing an internal memo sent by Amazon to its employees in Seattle and Bellevue. The employee, who reportedly works in the Brazil office building, located blocks away from the Amazon Spheres greenhouse domes in Seattle, Washington, went home on February 25 after feeling sick.
