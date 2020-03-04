Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Amazon Employee In Seattle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Amazon Employee In Seattle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

RTTNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports citing an internal memo sent by Amazon to its employees in Seattle and Bellevue. The employee, who reportedly works in the Brazil office building, located blocks away from the Amazon Spheres greenhouse domes in Seattle, Washington, went home on February 25 after feeling sick.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Experts Say Vaccine Won't Solve Current Coronavirus Outbreak

Experts Say Vaccine Won't Solve Current Coronavirus Outbreak 01:57

 Tonight we've learned an Amazon employee in Washington state has tested positive for the Coronavirus, Jennifer Mayerele reports (1:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Mar. 3, 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus [Video]Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus

A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights. CBSN New York's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus: Amazon employee in Washington quarantined after testing positive, still no confirmed cases in Nevada [Video]Coronavirus: Amazon employee in Washington quarantined after testing positive, still no confirmed cases in Nevada

Coronavirus updates as of March 4, 5:30 a.m.: Coronavirus: An Amazon employee in Washington state has been quarantined after testing positive for the illness. The death toll across the United States is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus, is in quarantine

An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine, the online giant confirmed.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndiaTimesThe VergebizjournalsThe RegisterReutersSeattle TimesNaturalNews.comBusiness InsidereuronewsReuters India

Tweets about this

Mamasgotkids

Andrea Sigh. Might as well just wipe Seattle off the map. Start over. https://t.co/54xBcH0eFF 40 seconds ago

RobinWelty1

Robin Welty RT @WSJ: An Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for the novel coronavirus, as concerns mounted over its spread in the U.S. https://t.… 3 minutes ago

Bissynut

BissynutBlog RT @EpochTimesChina: BREAKING: An @Amazon employee in #Seattle has tested positive for #COVIDー19, the disease caused by the #Coronavirus, a… 4 minutes ago

tgarcianyc

Tonya Garcia Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/rAlaJDw4Sw 4 minutes ago

RepairDDS

RepairDDS - Dental Sensor Repair Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/V9DeOH2Ufm 5 minutes ago

EITMonline

ELLIOT IN THE MORNING Amazon employee in Seattle office tests positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/MYdDmTsfjH 6 minutes ago

usatodaytech

USA TODAY Tech The employee went home sick on Feb. 25 and hasn't been in the office since, Amazon says. https://t.co/ewRz2brkX3 7 minutes ago

Nrs_xquizite

OLUWAKEMMIE™‎(RN) RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus. 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.