Players advocacy group encourages NCAA to host March Madness games in empty arenas over coronavirus concerns
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () The National College Players Association, a players advocacy group, suggested the NCAA hold its annual men and women’s March Madness tournaments in empty stadiums because of coronavirus concerns. “In regard to the NCAA's March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present,” reads NCAP’s statement. Along with hosting games in empty arenas, the group proposed canceling any events that would bring…