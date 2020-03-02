Global  

Players advocacy group encourages NCAA to host March Madness games in empty arenas over coronavirus concerns

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The National College Players Association, a players advocacy group, suggested the NCAA hold its annual men and women’s March Madness tournaments in empty stadiums because of coronavirus concerns. “In regard to the NCAA's March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present,” reads NCAP’s statement. Along with hosting games in empty arenas, the group proposed canceling any events that would bring…
News video: Some San Diego stores see empty shelves over coronavirus concerns

Some San Diego stores see empty shelves over coronavirus concerns 01:14

 Fears over the coronavirus has led to empty shelves at stores across the nation, including in San Diego County.

National College Players Association Wants March Madness Games Played In Empty Stadiums Because Of The Coronavirus

What should happen?
Daily Caller

Coronavirus fears shadow this year's March Madness

College players group wants tourney's games held in empty arenas. Host cities with millions at stake not thrilled about idea.
CBS News

