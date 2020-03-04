Texas March 2020 Primary Election Results: Super Tuesday breaks records in Bexar County
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT. The Bexar County Elections Office said the total vote for the March 3 primary election was 253,071, a new record for Bexar County. Tuesday’s votes totaled 113,650. There were 139,421 early and absentee votes. “We are so pleased with the voter turnout for this election,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, who continued, “We did have some software issues throughout…
